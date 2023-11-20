USS Daniel Inouye Nov. 6

SAN DIEGO (Nov. 6, 2023) U.S. Sailors heave lines as the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) pulls into San Diego, Nov. 6, 2023. Daniel Inouye is currently conducting routine training and certifications in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tinker)

