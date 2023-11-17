The Aviano Community and Theater cast of Matilda the Musical practices their closing bows during a dress rehearsal at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 16, 2023. The ACT spent 10 weeks developing the musical for service members and their dependents. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.1700 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 08:20 Photo ID: 8127985 VIRIN: 231116-F-HS287-1641 Resolution: 5250x3505 Size: 5.58 MB Location: IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Matilda the Musical [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Hannah Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.