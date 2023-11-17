The Aviano Community and Theater cast of Matilda the Musical practices their closing bows during a dress rehearsal at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 16, 2023. The ACT spent 10 weeks developing the musical for service members and their dependents. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.1700
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 08:20
|Photo ID:
|8127985
|VIRIN:
|231116-F-HS287-1641
|Resolution:
|5250x3505
|Size:
|5.58 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Matilda the Musical [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Hannah Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS
