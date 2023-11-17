The Aviano Community and Theater rehearses the song The Smell of Rebellion, during a dress rehearsal of Matilda the Musical at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 16, 2023. The ACT will be performing Matilda the Musical live on November 16-18. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

