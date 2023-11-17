Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Matilda the Musical

    ITALY

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Aviano Community and Theater rehearses the song The Smell of Rebellion, during a dress rehearsal of Matilda the Musical at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 16, 2023. The ACT will be performing Matilda the Musical live on November 16-18. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

    This work, Matilda the Musical [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Hannah Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

