The Aviano Community and Theater rehearses the song When I Grow Up, during a dress rehearsal for Matilda the Musical at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 16, 2023. The ACT spent 10 weeks developing the musical for service members and their dependents. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

