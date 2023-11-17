Mollie Palmrose, Aviano Community and Theater’s Matilda, performs Quiet, during a dress rehearsal of Matilda the Musical, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov 16, 2023. The ACT puts on performances for service members and their dependents to perform together. (U.S. Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 08:20 Photo ID: 8127981 VIRIN: 231116-F-HS287-1357 Resolution: 5689x3798 Size: 4.31 MB Location: IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Matilda the Musical [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Hannah Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.