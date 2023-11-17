Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Matilda the Musical [Image 1 of 7]

    Matilda the Musical

    ITALY

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Aries Medina, Aviano Community and Theater’s makeup and hair artist, applies makeup to Annika Haas, who portrays Mrs. Wormwood, to prepare for a dress rehearsal at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov 16, 2023. The ACT facilitates performances where service members and their dependents can perform together. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 08:20
    Photo ID: 8127979
    VIRIN: 231116-F-HS287-1032
    Resolution: 5152x3439
    Size: 5.72 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Matilda the Musical [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Hannah Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Matilda the Musical
    Matilda the Musical
    Matilda the Musical
    Matilda the Musical
    Matilda the Musical
    Matilda the Musical
    Matilda the Musical

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    Aviano
    Family
    Musical
    Wyvern Nation
    Matilda

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT