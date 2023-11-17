The Aviano Community and Theater cast of Matilda the Musical pose for a group photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 16, 2023. The ACT spent 10 weeks developing the show Matilda the Musical. (U.S. Air Force Photo by U.S. Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 08:20 Photo ID: 8127984 VIRIN: 231116-F-HS287-1894 Resolution: 5074x3387 Size: 1.81 MB Location: IT Web Views: 6 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Matilda the Musical [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Hannah Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.