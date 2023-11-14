Alaska Guardsmen spread Christmas cheer in Op Santa 2023

Alexie Les, 7, tells Santa Claus what he wants for Christmas as part of Operation Santa Claus at Tuluksak, Alaska, Nov. 15, 2023. Operation Santa Claus is the AKNG’s yearly community outreach program that provides gifts and Christmas cheer to children in remote communities across the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

