Alexie Les, 7, tells Santa Claus what he wants for Christmas as part of Operation Santa Claus at Tuluksak, Alaska, Nov. 15, 2023. Operation Santa Claus is the AKNG’s yearly community outreach program that provides gifts and Christmas cheer to children in remote communities across the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 18:05
|Photo ID:
|8127292
|VIRIN:
|231115-Z-KX552-1200
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|17.37 MB
|Location:
|TULUKSAK, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Guardsmen spread Christmas cheer in Op Santa 2023 [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
