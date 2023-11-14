Ready to deploy Christmas cheer!

Alaska Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Shannon Weaver, a loadmaster with the 144th Airlift Squadron, instructs the crew and passengers in safety onboard the aircraft before taking off for Bethel, Alaska, in support of Operation Santa Claus, Nov. 15, 2023. Operation Santa Claus is the AKNG’s yearly community outreach program that provides gifts and Christmas cheer to children in remote communities across the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto).

