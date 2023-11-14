Ready to deploy Christmas cheer!

Alaska Air National Guard 1st. Lt. Skyler Caldwell, a co-pilot with the 144th Airlift Squadron, lands the C-17 Globemaster III in Bethel, Alaska, in support of Operation Santa, Nov. 15, 2023. Operation Santa Claus is the AKNG’s yearly community outreach program that provides gifts and Christmas cheer to children in remote communities across the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto).

