    Ready to deploy Christmas cheer! [Image 5 of 14]

    Ready to deploy Christmas cheer!

    BETHEL, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Alaska Air National Guard 1st. Lt. Skyler Caldwell, a co-pilot with the 144th Airlift Squadron, lands the C-17 Globemaster III in Bethel, Alaska, in support of Operation Santa, Nov. 15, 2023. Operation Santa Claus is the AKNG’s yearly community outreach program that provides gifts and Christmas cheer to children in remote communities across the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto).

    Alaska National Guard
    Bethel
    144th Airlift Squadron
    Tuluksak
    OpSanta
    OP Santa 2023

