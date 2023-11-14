Santa Claus visits with the children of Tuluksak, Alaska, as part of Operation Santa Claus, Nov. 15, 2023. The Alaska National Guard strives to make a positive impact in communities across the state, while simultaneously conducting training to support the governor and fellow Alaskans for domestic operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 18:05 Photo ID: 8127291 VIRIN: 231115-Z-KX552-1230 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 14.66 MB Location: TULUKSAK, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ready to deploy Christmas cheer! [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.