Santa Claus visits with the children of Tuluksak, Alaska, as part of Operation Santa Claus, Nov. 15, 2023. The Alaska National Guard strives to make a positive impact in communities across the state, while simultaneously conducting training to support the governor and fellow Alaskans for domestic operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 18:05
|Photo ID:
|8127291
|VIRIN:
|231115-Z-KX552-1230
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|14.66 MB
|Location:
|TULUKSAK, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready to deploy Christmas cheer! [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
