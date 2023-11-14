Ready to deploy Christmas cheer!

Santa and Mrs. Claus disembark from a C-17 Globemaster III towards an awaiting UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in support of Operation Santa Claus at Bethel, Alaska, Nov. 15, 2023. Operation Santa Claus is the AKNG’s yearly community outreach program that provides gifts and Christmas cheer to children in remote communities across the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto).

