    Alaska Guardsmen spread Christmas cheer in Op Santa 2023 [Image 11 of 14]

    Alaska Guardsmen spread Christmas cheer in Op Santa 2023

    TULUKSAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Chief Master Sgt. Kim Groat, Senior Enlisted Leader of the Alaska Air National Guard and Chaplain Kirk Thorsteinson, Alaska National Guard state chaplain, participate in Operation Santa Claus at the rural Alaskan village of Tuluksak, Alaska, Nov. 15, 2023. The Alaska National Guard strives to make a positive impact in communities across the state, while simultaneously conducting training to support the governor and fellow Alaskans for domestic operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

    This work, Alaska Guardsmen spread Christmas cheer in Op Santa 2023 [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska National Guard
    Bethel
    Tuluksak
    OpSanta
    OP Santa 2023

