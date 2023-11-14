Alaska Guardsmen spread Christmas cheer in Op Santa 2023

Chief Master Sgt. Kim Groat, Senior Enlisted Leader of the Alaska Air National Guard and Chaplain Kirk Thorsteinson, Alaska National Guard state chaplain, participate in Operation Santa Claus at the rural Alaskan village of Tuluksak, Alaska, Nov. 15, 2023. The Alaska National Guard strives to make a positive impact in communities across the state, while simultaneously conducting training to support the governor and fellow Alaskans for domestic operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

