52nd CES maintains winter readiness

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandon Babauta, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Pavement and Equipments journeyman, briefs Col. Kevin Crofton, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, on the snow removal equipment used to maintain flight line readiness at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 14, 2023. The operation of unobstructed runways and roads are essential to keeping 52 FW personnel and equipment safe through the winter months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

