52nd CES maintains winter readiness

Master Sgt. Matthew Belmer, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Pavement and Equipments section chief, discusses snow removal and flight line readiness with 52nd Fighter Wing leadership at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 14, 2023. The 52 CES Pavement and Equipments section utilize specialized vehicles to remove snow and ice capable of interrupting flight line operations and driver safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

