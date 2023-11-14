52nd CES maintains winter readiness

Airmen assigned to the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron demonstrate how they use snow and ice removal equipment at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 14, 2023. Winter months can present potentially hazardous snowy and icy conditions with the chance of impacting flight line operations and driving conditions across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

