U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cobie Peterman, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Pavement and Equipments journeyman, demonstrates the utility of snow removal vehicles at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 14, 2023. The specialized Airmen of the 52 CES Pavement and Equipments Section are responsible for maintaining flight line readiness year-round and are equipped with vehicles necessary to address the unique hazardous conditions of the winter months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 10:46 Photo ID: 8126302 VIRIN: 231114-F-YT894-1241 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 9.77 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd CES maintains winter readiness [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.