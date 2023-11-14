Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd CES maintains winter readiness [Image 6 of 7]

    52nd CES maintains winter readiness

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cobie Peterman, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Pavement and Equipments journeyman, demonstrates the utility of snow removal vehicles at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 14, 2023. The specialized Airmen of the 52 CES Pavement and Equipments Section are responsible for maintaining flight line readiness year-round and are equipped with vehicles necessary to address the unique hazardous conditions of the winter months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    TAGS

    52nd Fighter Wing
    52nd Civil Engineer Squadron
    Spangdahlem AB
    winter readiness

