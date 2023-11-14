Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd CES maintains winter readiness [Image 3 of 7]

    52nd CES maintains winter readiness

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron demonstrate how they use snow and ice removal equipment at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 14, 2023. Airmen from the 52nd CES stand ready to maintain flight line readiness through any winter weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 10:46
    VIRIN: 231114-F-YT894-1014
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    TAGS

    52nd Fighter Wing
    52nd Civil Engineer Squadron
    Spangdahlem AB
    winter readiness

