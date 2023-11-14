52nd CES maintains winter readiness

Airmen assigned to the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron demonstrate how they use snow and ice removal equipment at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Nov. 14, 2023. The 52 CES Pavement and Equipments Section maintains a host of snow and ice removal vehicles essential to maintaining unobstructed and safe roads and runways through the winter months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

Date Taken: 11.14.2023
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE