U.S. Air Force Col. Samuel Todd, 437th Airlift Wing commander, receives a gift from Mykola Sarazhynskyy, Protez Foundation events director, after speaking to a group of U.S. Airmen and Ukrainian defenders at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 13, 2023. Todd provided parting words to the group after their tour of JB Charleston. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.13.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 10:07 Photo ID: 8124394 VIRIN: 231113-F-PT849-1121 Resolution: 5088x3086 Size: 1.47 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ukrainian defenders visit Joint Base Charleston [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.