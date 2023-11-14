Mykola Sarazhynskyy, Protez Foundation events coordinator, helps trade patches between a Ukrainian defender and U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael O’Connor, 14th Airlift Squadron pilot, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 13, 2023. The Protez Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides state of the art prosthetics to Ukrainian defenders who lost limbs in hopes to restore their quality of life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.13.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 10:07 Photo ID: 8124391 VIRIN: 231113-F-PT849-1041 Resolution: 4420x2810 Size: 1.33 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ukrainian defenders visit Joint Base Charleston [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.