Ukrainian defenders visit Joint Base Charleston

Mykola Sarazhynskyy, Protez Foundation events coordinator, helps trade patches between a Ukrainian defender and U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael O’Connor, 14th Airlift Squadron pilot, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 13, 2023. The Protez Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides state of the art prosthetics to Ukrainian defenders who lost limbs in hopes to restore their quality of life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 10:07
|Photo ID:
|8124391
|VIRIN:
|231113-F-PT849-1041
|Resolution:
|4420x2810
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
