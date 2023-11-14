Members from the 437th Aerial Port Squadron demonstrate the capabilities of a cargo K-loader for Ukrainian defenders on tour at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 13, 2023. The 437th APS has played a vital part in moving cargo in support of Ukraine during the recent war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 10:07
|Photo ID:
|8124392
|VIRIN:
|231113-F-PT849-1075
|Resolution:
|7637x4908
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ukrainian defenders visit Joint Base Charleston [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT