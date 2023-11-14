Ukrainian defenders visit Joint Base Charleston

Members from the 437th Aerial Port Squadron demonstrate the capabilities of a cargo K-loader for Ukrainian defenders on tour at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 13, 2023. The 437th APS has played a vital part in moving cargo in support of Ukraine during the recent war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

Date Taken: 11.13.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 by SSgt Ashley Mikaio