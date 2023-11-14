Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ukrainian defenders visit Joint Base Charleston [Image 4 of 6]

    Ukrainian defenders visit Joint Base Charleston

    UNITED STATES

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Members from the 437th Aerial Port Squadron demonstrate the capabilities of a cargo K-loader for Ukrainian defenders on tour at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 13, 2023. The 437th APS has played a vital part in moving cargo in support of Ukraine during the recent war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ukrainian defenders visit Joint Base Charleston [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

