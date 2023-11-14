Ukrainian defenders visit Joint Base Charleston

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Freeman, 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charlston commander, and Chief Master Sgt. David Snarr, 628th ABW and JB Charleston command chief, welcome a group of Ukrainian defenders for a tour at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 13, 2023. The group was comprised of soldiers, firefighters and medical staff that were called into action during the recent war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

