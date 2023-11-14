Ukrainian defenders visit Joint Base Charleston

U.S. Air Force and Navy service members from Team Charleston meet with a group of Ukrainian defenders during a tour at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 13, 2023. During their tour the group met with the 437th Airlift Wing historian, the 14th Airlift Squadron and had lunch with members of the 437th Aerial Port Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

