U.S. Airmen joined with Ukrainian defenders are greeted through translation by Maj. David Martin, 437th Aerial Port Squadron commander before enjoying a meal together at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 13, 2023. During lunch the Airmen and defenders shared stories and the 628th Air Base Wing chaplain spoke to the group about adversity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|11.13.2023
|11.15.2023 10:07
This work, Ukrainian defenders visit Joint Base Charleston [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
