    Veterans Day at Air Base 201 [Image 7 of 7]

    Veterans Day at Air Base 201

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jodeci Mitchell, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron operations superintendent, speaks about the significance of the holiday during a Veterans Day ceremony at Air Base 201, Niger, Nov. 11, 2023. The ceremony urged attendees to honor veterans not only in words, but also in actions at a deployed environment and home station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

    TAGS

    deployed
    Veterans Day
    AFRICOM
    AB 201

