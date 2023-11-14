U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jodeci Mitchell, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron operations superintendent, speaks about the significance of the holiday during a Veterans Day ceremony at Air Base 201, Niger, Nov. 11, 2023. The ceremony urged attendees to honor veterans not only in words, but also in actions at a deployed environment and home station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 10:01
|Photo ID:
|8124315
|VIRIN:
|231111-F-SV792-1038
|Resolution:
|5020x3063
|Size:
|7.15 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Veterans Day at Air Base 201 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
