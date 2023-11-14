Veterans Day at Air Base 201

(From right to left) U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Barton Land, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron commander, Chief Master Sgt. Monroe L. James III, 724th EABS senior enlisted leader, and Master Sgt. Roidan Carlson, 724th EABS first sergeant, lead a formation of their unit during a Veterans Day ceremony at Air Base 201, Niger, Nov. 11, 2023. The ceremony was held to honor the service members of the past and thank those currently serving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
