    Veterans Day at Air Base 201 [Image 5 of 7]

    Veterans Day at Air Base 201

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    (From right to left) U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Barton Land, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron commander, Chief Master Sgt. Monroe L. James III, 724th EABS senior enlisted leader, and Master Sgt. Roidan Carlson, 724th EABS first sergeant, lead a formation of their unit during a Veterans Day ceremony at Air Base 201, Niger, Nov. 11, 2023. The ceremony was held to honor the service members of the past and thank those currently serving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

    IMAGE INFO

    This work, Veterans Day at Air Base 201 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

