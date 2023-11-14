U.S. members of the base honor guard present the U.S. and Nigerien flags during a Veterans Day ceremony at Air Base 201, Niger, Nov. 11, 2023. The ceremony honored service members currently deployed, but also the many service members who came before and dedicated years of service to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 10:01
|Photo ID:
|8124288
|VIRIN:
|231111-F-SV792-1002
|Resolution:
|4307x2871
|Size:
|6.5 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Veterans Day at Air Base 201 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
