    Veterans Day at Air Base 201 [Image 1 of 7]

    Veterans Day at Air Base 201

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. members of the base honor guard present the U.S. and Nigerien flags during a Veterans Day ceremony at Air Base 201, Niger, Nov. 11, 2023. The ceremony honored service members currently deployed, but also the many service members who came before and dedicated years of service to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

