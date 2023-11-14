Veterans Day at Air Base 201

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron applauds during a Veterans Day ceremony at Air Base, 201, Niger, Nov. 11, 2023. The ceremony commemorated lives lost in conflicts and war since World War I, and honored the service of those who sacrifice for the betterment of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

Date Taken: 11.11.2023
Location: AIR BASE 201, NE