U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Timofei Sennikov, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron civil engineer flight, sings the American national anthem at the beginning of a Veterans Day ceremony at Air Base 201, Niger, Nov. 11, 2023. The holiday, originally called Armistice Day, was created to honor the end of World War I, but was changed to Veterans Day in 1954 as a day to honor American veterans of all wars. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 10:01
|Photo ID:
|8124314
|VIRIN:
|231111-F-SV792-1019
|Resolution:
|4386x3509
|Size:
|5.91 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Veterans Day at Air Base 201 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS
