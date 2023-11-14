Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Veterans Day at Air Base 201 [Image 2 of 7]

    Veterans Day at Air Base 201

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. service members at Air Base 201 salute during the Nigerien and American national anthems during a Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11, 2023, at AB 201, Niger. The ceremony was held as a reminder for members to embrace the responsibility of upholding the principles of liberty, justice and equality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 10:01
    Photo ID: 8124306
    VIRIN: 231111-F-SV792-1005
    Location: AIR BASE 201, NE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Day at Air Base 201 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    deployed
    Veterans Day
    AFRICOM
    AB 201

