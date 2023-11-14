A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 23rd Logistic Readiness Squadron ground transportation flight unloads pallets from a C-17 Globemaster III during exercise Mosaic Tiger 24-1 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Nov. 13, 2023. The pallets consisted of participant’s personal luggage, protective gear and flightline equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.13.2023 Date Posted: 11.14.2023 21:08 Photo ID: 8123589 VIRIN: 231113-F-TT702-1150 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 468.9 KB Location: AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moody establishes FOS Avon Park during Mosaic Tiger 24-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Rachel Coates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.