    Moody establishes FOS Avon Park during Mosaic Tiger 24-1 [Image 4 of 8]

    Moody establishes FOS Avon Park during Mosaic Tiger 24-1

    AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 23rd Logistic Readiness Squadron ground transportation flight unloads pallets from a C-17 Globemaster III during exercise Mosaic Tiger 24-1 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Nov. 13, 2023. The pallets consisted of participant’s personal luggage, protective gear and flightline equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

    Moody AFB
    Avon Park
    Mosaic Tiger 24-1
    MT24-1

