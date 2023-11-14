Moody establishes FOS Avon Park during Mosaic Tiger 24-1

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Wing transport their luggage to the lodging area during Mosaic Tiger 24-1 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Nov. 13, 2023. The Airmen arrived at Avon Park to conduct agile-combat-employment activities and hone their multi-capable-Airmen skillsets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

