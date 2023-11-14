Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody establishes FOS Avon Park during Mosaic Tiger 24-1 [Image 6 of 8]

    Moody establishes FOS Avon Park during Mosaic Tiger 24-1

    AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A participant of exercise Mosaic Tiger 24-1 transports a shipping container at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Nov. 13, 2023. The container was filled with communication equipment needed for transmitting information to the main operating base, located at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

    Moody AFB
    Avon Park
    Mosaic Tiger 24-1
    MT24-1

