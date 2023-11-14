U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Logistic Readiness Squadron ground transportation flight stand by to unload a C-17 Globemaster III during exercise Mosaic Tiger 24-1 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Nov. 13, 2023. MT24-1 is a readiness exercise designed to hone Moody’s ability to conduct combat operations in austere locations with degraded communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2023 21:08
|Photo ID:
|8123588
|VIRIN:
|231113-F-TT702-1119
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|554.78 KB
|Location:
|AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Moody establishes FOS Avon Park during Mosaic Tiger 24-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Rachel Coates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
