Moody establishes FOS Avon Park during Mosaic Tiger 24-1

A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, taxis down a runway at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Nov. 13, 2023. The aircraft transported Mosaic Tiger 24-1 participants and equipment in support of the weeklong agile-combat-employment exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

