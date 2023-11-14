Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody establishes FOS Avon Park during Mosaic Tiger 24-1 [Image 7 of 8]

    Moody establishes FOS Avon Park during Mosaic Tiger 24-1

    AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen build a tent during exercise Mosaic Tiger 24-1 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Nov. 13, 2023. The tent served as a rapidly built location to run command and control capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 21:08
    Location: AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, US
    Moody AFB
    Avon Park
    Mosaic Tiger 24-1
    MT24-1

