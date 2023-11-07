NASCAR's Erik Jones skydives with USAFA Wings of Blue

Erik Jones, Air Force Recruiting Service sponsored NASCAR driver, watches as cadets parachute into the landing zone at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Nov. 2, 2023. Following the jump, Jones likened his experience with the Wings of Blue team to the teamwork and professionalism at the racetrack. “It’s been fun watching the Wings of Blue’s team procedures,” said Jones. “We’re so procedural in NASCAR and it requires a lot of trust between me and my team and how they prepare the car, that same level of trust and precision, it’s very similar here.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Colin Hollowell)

