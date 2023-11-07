Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASCAR's Erik Jones skydives with USAFA Wings of Blue [Image 2 of 6]

    NASCAR's Erik Jones skydives with USAFA Wings of Blue

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Colin Hollowell 

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    Erik Jones, Air Force Recruiting Service sponsored NASCAR driver, awaits instruction before participating in a tandem jump with the Wings of Blue parachute demonstration team at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Nov. 2, 2023. Jones, who makes a living driving at incredible speeds, said that he didn’t originally believe he would be nervous during the tandem skydiving jump. “I felt really good about everything until the first three cadets jumped and it was closing in on our jump,” said Jones. “Then the door opened, and I was feeling a ton of excitement during those next 30 seconds of freefall.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Colin Hollowell)

