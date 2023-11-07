Erik Jones, Air Force Recruiting Service sponsored NASCAR driver, awaits instruction before participating in a tandem jump with the Wings of Blue parachute demonstration team at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Nov. 2, 2023. Jones, who makes a living driving at incredible speeds, said that he didn’t originally believe he would be nervous during the tandem skydiving jump. “I felt really good about everything until the first three cadets jumped and it was closing in on our jump,” said Jones. “Then the door opened, and I was feeling a ton of excitement during those next 30 seconds of freefall.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Colin Hollowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2023 Date Posted: 11.12.2023 18:45 Photo ID: 8120009 VIRIN: 231102-F-TK640-1063 Resolution: 5828x3877 Size: 8.78 MB Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NASCAR's Erik Jones skydives with USAFA Wings of Blue [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.