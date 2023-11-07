Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASCAR's Erik Jones skydives with USAFA Wings of Blue

    NASCAR's Erik Jones skydives with USAFA Wings of Blue

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Colin Hollowell 

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    Erik Jones, Air Force Recruiting Service sponsored NASCAR driver, participates in a tandem jump with Lt. Col. Jonathan Vaage, 98th Flying Training Squadron director of operations, at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Nov. 2, 2023. Jones has had the opportunity to experience several of the Air Force’s adrenaline-pumping experiences, like flying with the USAF Thunderbirds and now skydiving with the Wings of Blue. “I am always relieved to see the high level of preparation taken by the Thunderbirds and the Wings of Blue teams the times that I’ve been able to join them,” said Jones. “Skydiving is very much outside of my realm of comfort but seeing the professionalism and procedures of the Airmen I’ve worked with always instills a lot of confidence.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Colin Hollowell)

    Wings of Blue
    Skydiving
    NASCAR
    Colorado
    USAFA
    Erik Jones

