NASCAR's Erik Jones skydives with USAFA Wings of Blue

Erik Jones, Air Force Recruiting Service sponsored NASCAR driver, participates in a tandem jump with Lt. Col. Jonathan Vaage, 98th Flying Training Squadron director of operations, at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Nov. 2, 2023. Jones has had the opportunity to experience several of the Air Force’s adrenaline-pumping experiences, like flying with the USAF Thunderbirds and now skydiving with the Wings of Blue. “I am always relieved to see the high level of preparation taken by the Thunderbirds and the Wings of Blue teams the times that I’ve been able to join them,” said Jones. “Skydiving is very much outside of my realm of comfort but seeing the professionalism and procedures of the Airmen I’ve worked with always instills a lot of confidence.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Colin Hollowell)

