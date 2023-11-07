NASCAR's Erik Jones skydives with USAFA Wings of Blue

An aircrew assistant pushes steps to a Wings of Blue UV-18B Twin Otter transport aircraft at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Nov. 2, 2023. The Wings of Blue parachute demonstration team serves two missions: training and recruiting. The demonstration team is populated by USAFA cadets who have completed the course requirements and meet the criteria to perform or compete during events across the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Colin Hollowell)

