NASCAR's Erik Jones skydives with USAFA Wings of Blue

Erik Jones, Air Force Recruiting Service sponsored NASCAR driver, removes his safety head gear after participating in a tandem jump with the Wings of Blue parachute demonstration team at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Nov. 2, 2023. Jones shared his praise and appreciation for the Airmen he’s met and the opportunities he’s had to see some of what the Air Force has to offer. “To someone who is thinking about joining the Air Force, do it; what an amazing opportunity this branch can give to people,” said Jones. “I think about the people that I know who’ve joined, all their experiences, the training, and comradery. All of that stuff is so relevant throughout life and I don’t see how the Air Force can be rivaled in those areas.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Colin Hollowell)

