NASCAR's Erik Jones skydives with USAFA Wings of Blue

Lt. Col. Jonathan Vaage, 98th Flying Training Squadron director of operations, left, greets Erik Jones, Air Force Recruiting Service sponsored NASCAR driver, at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Nov. 2, 2023. Jones was invited to tandem skydive with the Wings of Blue parachute demonstration team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Colin Hollowell)

