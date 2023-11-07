Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy, Royal Australian Navy Participate in ANNUALEX 2023 [Image 12 of 24]

    U.S. Navy, Royal Australian Navy Participate in ANNUALEX 2023

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Sapien 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    231111-N-TL932-1139 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 11, 2023) Commodore Michael Harris, left, Director General Maritime Operations, Royal Australian Navy, shakes hands with Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, Commander, Carrier Strike Group ONE, on the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 2023. ANNUALEX is a multilateral exercise conducted by naval elements of the Royal Australian, Royal Canadian, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and U.S. navies to demonstrate naval interoperability and a joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Sapien)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.12.2023 06:42
    Photo ID: 8119658
    VIRIN: 231111-N-TL932-1139
    Resolution: 4734x3156
    Size: 446.78 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy, Royal Australian Navy Participate in ANNUALEX 2023 [Image 24 of 24], by PO3 Joshua Sapien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Royal Australian Navy
    USS Carl Vinson
    ANNUALEX 2023

