U.S. Navy, Royal Australian Navy Participate in ANNUALEX 2023

231111-N-TL932-1139 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 11, 2023) Commodore Michael Harris, left, Director General Maritime Operations, Royal Australian Navy, shakes hands with Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, Commander, Carrier Strike Group ONE, on the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 2023. ANNUALEX is a multilateral exercise conducted by naval elements of the Royal Australian, Royal Canadian, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and U.S. navies to demonstrate naval interoperability and a joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Sapien)

