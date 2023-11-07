231111-N-GR586-2106 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 11, 2023) Senior enlisted leaders from Canada, Australia, Japan and U.S. navies hold talks in the Chiefs Mess aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 2023. ANNUALEX is a multilateral exercise conducted by naval elements of the Royal Australian, Royal Canadian, JMSDF, and U.S. navies to demonstrate naval interoperability and a joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin Ringers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2023 Date Posted: 11.12.2023 06:46 Photo ID: 8119655 VIRIN: 231111-N-GR586-2106 Resolution: 4433x2951 Size: 2.72 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy, Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Participate in Annual Exercise 2023 [Image 24 of 24], by PO2 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.