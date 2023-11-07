U.S. Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Participate in Annual Exercise 2023

231111-N-GR586-1032 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 11, 2023) From left to right, Vice Adm. Akira Saito, Commander-in-Chief, Self-Defense Fleet, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) ONE, and Capt. Matthew Thomas, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), hold talks during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 2023. ANNUALEX is a multilateral exercise conducted by naval elements of the Royal Australian, Royal Canadian, JMSDF, and U.S. navies to demonstrate naval interoperability and a joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Vinson, flagship of CSG ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin Ringers)

