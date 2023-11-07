231111-N-TD381-1022 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 11, 2023) Vice Adm. Akira Saito, Commander-in-Chief, Self-Defense Fleet, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, salutes rainbow sideboys on the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 2023. ANNUALEX is a multilateral exercise conducted by naval elements of the Royal Australian, Royal Canadian, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and U.S. navies to demonstrate naval interoperability and a joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaiah B. Goessl)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2023 Date Posted: 11.12.2023 06:42 Photo ID: 8119654 VIRIN: 231111-N-TD381-1022 Resolution: 2075x3689 Size: 2.33 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander-in-Chief, Self-Defense Fleet, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Visits USS Carl Vinson [Image 24 of 24], by PO3 Isaiah Goessl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.