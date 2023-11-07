Director General Maritime Operations, Royal Australian Navy Visits USS Carl Vinson

231111-N-TD381-1034 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 11, 2023) Commodore Michael Harris, Director General Maritime Operations, Royal Australian Navy, salutes rainbow sideboys on the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) deck during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 2023. ANNUALEX is a multilateral exercise conducted by naval elements of the Royal Australian, Royal Canadian, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and U.S. navies to demonstrate naval interoperability and a joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaiah B. Goessl)
