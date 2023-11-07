U.S. Navy, Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Participate in Annual Exercise 2023

231111-N-TL932-1331 PHILIPPINE (Nov. 11, 2023) Senior leaders from Canada, Australia, Japan and U.S. navies observe flight operations on the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 2023. ANNUALEX is a multilateral exercise conducted by naval elements of the Royal Australian, Royal Canadian, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and U.S. navies to demonstrate naval interoperability and a joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Sapien)

