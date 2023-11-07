Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High-flying Tribute: Honoring Major Billy Hall’s 82 years of being a Marine [Image 13 of 14]

    High-flying Tribute: Honoring Major Billy Hall’s 82 years of being a Marine

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Sean Potter 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Retired U.S. Marine Corps and Army veteran Maj. Billy Hall takes a photo with the Marines of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, after an honor flight in a UH-1Y Venom with HMLA-267, MAG-39, 3rd MAW, at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 11, 2023. The 97-year-old veteran of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam celebrated the 82nd Anniversary of his Marine Corps Recruit Training graduation by flying with the Marines of HMLA-267. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sean Potter)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High-flying Tribute: Honoring Major Billy Hall’s 82 years of being a Marine [Image 14 of 14], by Sgt Sean Potter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Veteran
    UH-1Y Venom
    Vietnam War
    Korean War
    World War II
    HMLA-267

